(WSVN) - Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward County are investigating the deaths of two pedestrians involving Brightline trains.

One incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday.

7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow tarp.

Traffic has to be blocked off along the aforementioned intersection.

In Miami, another person was struck by a Brightline train near Northeast Second Avenue and 34th Street.

The victim was killed on impact.

