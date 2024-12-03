NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened around 8:30a.m., Tuesday, in the 3200 block of Northwest 51 Street.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as the victim was being prepared to be loaded into the back of an ambulance.

The patient appeared to be alert and responsive.

They were surrounded by paramedics and what could be bystanders or relatives.

A red car, possibly the vehicle involved, was still on scene and parked next to the ambulance.

It’s unclear what led up the incident.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

