SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down all southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade after a pedestrian was struck.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene, just after 4:20 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the crash, just before 4 p.m., Monday.

A gray SUV with front end and windshield damage could be seen off the side of the highway.

Accordiing to police radio transmissions, the pedestrian walked onto the roadway from the Bird Road exit ramp and was struck.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Bird Road. As of 4:30 p.m., it was backed up all the way to the Dolphin Expressway. Northbound traffic has not been affected.

Officials have not specified the victim’s condition, as they continue to investigate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.