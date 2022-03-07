NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have confirmed a fatality following a crash along Interstate 95 in North Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes, just south of Northwest 135th Street, at around 9:20 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said a gray Honda struck a pedestrian who was walking within the express lanes.

The victim died on scene.

FHP officials said the driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.