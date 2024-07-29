NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound near Ives Dairy Road after attempting to flee officers.

On Monday, around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian walking along the shoulder of the highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, upon arrival, officers made contact with the pedestrian who showed them a knife. When officers attempted to detain the man, he ran across four traffic lanes and was struck by an oncoming black pickup truck.

Aerial footage captured Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene, as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, who were seen aiding the man as he laid on the ground with visible blood. The man was transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

