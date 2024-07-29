NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound near Ives Dairy Road.

The incident, reported on Monday around 7:30 a.m., involved a man who was seen on the ground with visible blood. Miami-Dade Police officers were at the scene, as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units who were seen aiding the man.

Initial reports indicate that the man was running from police when he was hit by a vehicle, but that has yet to be confirmed by police.

As a result of this incident, the express lanes are shut down on I-95 approaching Ives Dairy Road. The scene is causing heavy delays stretching back to Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Authorities have been contacted for more information.

