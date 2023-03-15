MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have closed down several blocks in Miami after a car struck a pedestrian.

Miami Police responded to the scene, at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Due to the incident, police have temporarily closed North Miami Avenue to Northeast First Avenue, from 79th Street to 82nd Terrace.

The condition of the pedestrian and the driver remains unknown.

