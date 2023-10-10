HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Hialeah had to be airlifted to a local hospital, Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded at the intersection of West 13th Lane and 49th Street at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The 63-year-old male victim suffered a broken leg in the collision and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Live video footage captured air rescue arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, with no further details available at this time.

