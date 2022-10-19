NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, at around 5 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by the Brightline train on NE 163 ST / NE 23 AVE. Heavy police presence, expect traffic delays and avoid the area.

-316 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 19, 2022

The condition of the pedestrian is currently unknown.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.