NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Department said a man was struck by a big rig, Tuesday morning.

The incident caused emergency vehicles to block off three southbound lanes on the highway and the entrance ramp from 79th Street.

7SkyForce showed the scene at the entrance ramp and showed an 18-wheeler truck stopped and two men on the shoulder talking to authorities.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were also on the scene as they assisted in blocking off the entrance ramp onto I-95 from 79th Street.

Police said the pedestrian was never in a vehicle; the person appeared to be walking onto the highway and crossing the lanes before they were hit.

One man said he saw the aftermath of the collision.

“When I saw the guy, he fell on the ground,” said the witness. “He was a big guy, but I saw the officer giving him CPR.”

Street cameras showed only one lane passing through along with the express lanes.

Drivers are being redirected onto Northwest Sixth Court in the area which would force drivers to turn around and head back onto 79th Street.

