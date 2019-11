SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Crews responded to the scene along Killian Parkway and Southwest 150th Place just after 6 p.m., Saturday.

Video showed the road closed off with crime scene tape where a body was covered with a yellow tarp.

Police have not yet said if the driver stayed on the scene.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.