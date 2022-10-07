NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train.

North Miami Beach Police arrived to the scene near 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard at around 12:04 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a yellow tarp was seen next to the train tracks.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes as east and westbound traffic at northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne is blocked off to 22 Avenue.

