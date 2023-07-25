NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

On Monday, the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Northwest 27th Avenue and 88th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Crime scene tape cordoned off the area as police officers and first responders surrounded the site of the collision. A vehicle was also observed to be involved in the incident.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries have not been released yet. Authorities are currently working to learn more about the victim’s condition.

