SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian died after they were struck in South Miami-Dade by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run crash along U.S. 1, near Southwest 296th Street, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the victim was struck in the northbound lanes and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver took off, but it remains unclear whether or not a search is still underway.

Troopers shut down the roadway while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

