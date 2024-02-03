NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a woman in the street in Northwest Miami-Dade and kept on going.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 12th Court, at around 1:40 a.m., Saturday.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Cameras captured the street cordoned off with crime scene tape and the pedestrian’s body covered with a yellow tarp in the middle of the street.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

