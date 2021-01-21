Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near South Beach bus stop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian near a bus stop in South Beach and fled the scene.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the corner of Fifth Street and Michigan Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as well as some debris scattered across Fifth Street with evidence markers in place, as crime scene investigators cordoned off the area and searched for clues.

According to a witness, the male victim was sitting at the bus stop and walked across Michigan Avenue when he was struck.

Video provided by a witness showed the victim making his way across the road moments before he was hit.

The witness said the impact threw him into the air.

“Although the pedestrian did not have the right of way at the moment, that vehicle fled the scene,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

Officials said the driver headed westbound down Fifth Street toward the MacArthur Causeway.

“Leaving the victim in the center of the street with serious injuries,” said Rodriguez.

A freeze-frame of the video showed the vehicle involved, a white 2020 Kia Sorento.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they are looking for a white Sorento the Florida tag KCMD06, possibly with front passenger-side damage.

Detectives are using city cameras and license tag readers to track down the SUV and the driver behind the wheel.

“Thankfully, though, we have witnesses who remained on the scene, provided detectives with, not only testimony, but also with video of the investigation,” said Rodriguez, “which is how we’ve been able to make so much progress in such a short amount of time.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.