MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, struck a man in a Miami street and kept on going.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of West Flagler Street and 27th Avenue in Miami, at around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives said they are searching for a newer model, dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford, and have issued a “be on the lookout” alert.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

