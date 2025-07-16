NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded at around 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, to reports of a pedestrian being struck in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street.

Detectives said they found an unresponsive adult male upon arriving to the scene.

The man was taken by paramedics to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras on the scene captured a mangled bike in the median next to a white van with debris littered across the street.

“You’re responding to a pedestrian hit, subject fled near Northwest Seventh Avenue,” one dispatcher said over Broadcastify.

Authorities shut down traffic on Northwest Seventh Avenue in both directions while they investigated.

A witness who spoke with 7News off-camera said he saw an older model, dark-colored sedan hit a man who was riding the damaged bicycle and kept driving. Someone attempted to follow after the vehicle to get the tag but was unsuccessful.

The witness said the car made it onto I-95.

MDSO is investigating.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

