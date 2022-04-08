HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, officials said, he was struck by a truck along Interstate 75 in Hialeah, leading troopers to shut down all southbound lanes in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Miami Gardens Drive, at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

According to investigators, the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a commercial landscaping truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also responded and airlifted the patient to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries

Troopers closed the southbound lanes between Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 138th Street while they continue to investigate.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and use Northwest 57th Avenue, the Florida Turnpike and Krome Avenue as alternate routes.

