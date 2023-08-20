SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled after following a rollover wreck in South Miami-Dade that left a pedestrian dead and sent the driver to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Cadillac sedan collided with a pedestrian along U.S. 1. near Southwest 272nd Street., at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the impact caused the Cadillac to roll over and crash into the side of a strip mall building, leaving the car destroyed.

The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene.

First responders cut out the driver from the car, which was propped up against the building.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue reported that once the occupant was extricated from the car, they were airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert. The patient’s condition is said to be stable; however, their extent of their injuries remains unknown.

U.S. 1 was shut down for most of the early morning while officials conducted a preliminary investigation.

Authorities, including the Traffic Homicide Unit, continue to investigate what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.