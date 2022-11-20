SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian in Southwest Miami-Dade and kept on going.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to scene of the crash along the 9800 block of Bird Road, Saturday night.

Investigators said the driver, possibly behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger, hit the victim along the eastbound lanes just west of Southwest 97th Avenue.

“The individual was crossing the street, and they just got run over,” said Juan Alvarado, who owns a cafeteria nearby.

Troopers said the motorist fled southbound on Southwest 97th Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I was told that it was a customer of mine, and I feel completely devastated, like, it’s unbelievable,” said Alvarado.

The business owner said he and others rushed out as homicide detectives arrived to start piecing their investigation together.

“I feel that this could have been avoided had the driver been paying attention,” said Alvarado.

As the medical examiner arrived to take the pedestrian’s body away, another driver, Uraldy Subiaut, said he was hit on the opposite side of the street, and he wonders whether the two crashes are connected.

“When I was coming, I didn’t see nothing there, you know? I would’ve seen, like, people there and stuff,” he said.

For people who know this area well, they hope the driver who took off is caught.

“Bird Road, especially in this area, is a very busy road,” said Alvarado.

Troopers said they believe the car involved is a black Dodge Charger. It would have damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

