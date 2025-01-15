OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was fatally struck by a Tri-Rail train in Opa-Locka.

The train was heading northbound near Ali Baba Avenue and Northwest 22nd Avenue when it struck a man who, the Tri-Rail says, was walking on the tracks.

Opa-Locka Police Department officers responded and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

225 passengers were evacuated with buses called in to bring them to the next station as authorities investigated the incident.

