MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train in Miami over the weekend.

The incident happened near Northwest 14 Street and First Avenue, on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but did not survive.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

