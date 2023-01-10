AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A pedestrian lost their life after being struck by a Brightline train.

The victim was killed Monday night in the area of Northeast 179th Street in Aventura.

It remains unknown why that victim was on the tracks.

“We don’t know at this point, but it doesn’t appear that the Brightline did anything inappropriate. They were just following their normal protocols,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Nelson Reyes.

Passengers on board were transferred to another train.

There were no reported injuries among the passengers.

“Anytime that somebody’s in proximity to the railroad tracks, you need to be careful because of the stopping distance it takes for the trains to stop, and just don’t take anything for granted,” said Reyes.

The investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.