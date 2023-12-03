MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed in Miami after a violent crash involving three other people, police said.

City of Miami Police said they received a call just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday about the wreck.

Police and fire rescue units arrived at the scene to find a pedestrian hit and three people trapped inside a car.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to free the occupants in the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed to all four victims to Ryder Hospital Trauma Center, where one of them was pronounced dead.

No information has been released on the state of the condition of the three others involved in the wreck or further details on what caused the crash.

