A man is being taken to the hospital following a traffic accident along the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade that may have been the result of road rage.

7Skyforce hovered along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near where Interstate 95 merges with the Palmetto Expressway, just before 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

7News has learned a vehicle may have hit a pedestrian who was walking north of the Turnpike. Two cars were reportedly following each other when one driver tried to run the other motorist off the road.

Miami Gardens Police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seen talking with the pedestrian and the driver of a white car involved in the incident.

The pedestrian reportedly said he suffered a leg injury during an altercation.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the injured man is being taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes, but they have since reopened all but one lane, as they continue to investigate.

