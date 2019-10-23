Pedestrian hurt after vehicle strikes her in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the incident that occurred in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, at around 10:20 a.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a woman in her 60s was crossing the street illegally and got hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The victim’s forehead got lacerated.

Although it wasn’t a serious injury, she had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

