Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run near South Beach bus stop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck a pedestrian near a bus stop in South Beach and fled the scene, sending the victim to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Fifth Street and Michigan Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as well as some debris, as crime scene investigators cordoned off the area and searched for clues.

According to a witness, the male victim was sitting at the bus stop and walked across Michigan Avenue to catch the bus when he was struck.

Surveillance video showed the victim making his way across the road moments before he was hit.

The witness said the impact threw him into the air.

Officials said the driver took off and headed west toward the MacArthur Causeway.

Paramedics have transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Police said they are looking for a white 2020 Kia Sorento with front passenger side damage and the Florida tag KCMD06.

Police have shut down Fifth Street westbound between Michigan and Jefferson avenues, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

