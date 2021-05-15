Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Northwest 51st Street and Second Avenue, just after 9 p.m., Saturday.

First responders to find the victim unresponsive after, police said, he was hit by a car.

Paramedics transported the injured pedestrian to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officials said a description of the vehicle involved is unknown at this time, as they continue their search for the driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

