MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after the pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 79th Street and Fourth Avenue, Sunday.

7News cameras captured a Brightline train stopped in the tracks and a police cruiser parked feet away.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

