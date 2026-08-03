NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent one person to the hospital and led deputies to shut down a busy intersection in the middle of rush hour.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a report of a pedestrian struck at the corner of Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the victim was transported by ground to Ryder Trauma Center.

Several hours after the crash took place, 7’s Drone Force hovered above the driver of the sedan involved in the crash looking distraught. The impact appears to have shattered the car’s windshield.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies have closed the intersection to traffic. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver was at fault, as detectives continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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