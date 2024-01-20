NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that involved at least one pedestrian.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 41st Street and 32nd Avenue, at around 4:20 a.m., Saturday.

After officers assisted one of the victims, who was found on the ground on scene, paramedics transported the patient to the hospital for further medical care. As of Saturday night, their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

