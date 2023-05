Police responded to calls of a pedestrian who was struck in the street.

The incident happened near Northwest 77th Avenue and 109th Street in Miami, where a man was found lying on the road, Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Police are investigating the possible hit-and-run.

