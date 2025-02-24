MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

According to Miami Police, they arrived at 5968 Biscayne Boulevard in response to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle that remained on scene.

The victim was taken to to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

