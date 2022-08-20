MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash near a Miami Beach hotel that, they said, sent a woman to the hospital and led officers to detain the underage driver involved.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1800 block of Collins Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a sedan was traveling southbound when he lost control and struck a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.

Cameras captured the silver Kia involved on its side moments after the crash.

Corey Bowens said he was checking into a hotel when he saw the out-of-control Kia hit the sidewalk.

“My wife was going in to check in the hotel. I heard a tire screeching, and when I looked over, I seen the car flipping, and when I seen the car flipping, I seen the girl hit the ground,” he said.

Bowens said he rushed to help.

“I went over to try and see if they needed assistance, like call an ambulance, something. It was pretty bad,” he said.

Paramedics transported the injured woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the Kia is a juvenile who was not forthcoming with officers. He has been detained pending criminal charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

