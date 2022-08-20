MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash near a Miami Beach hotel that, they said, sent a woman to the hospital and led officers to arrest the underage driver involved.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1800 block of Collins Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a sedan was traveling southbound when he lost control and struck a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.

Witness Corey Bowens said he was about to check into the hotel when he saw the out-of-control Kia hit the sidewalk.

“My wife was going in to check in the hotel. I heard a tire screeching, and when I looked over, I seen the car flipping, and when I seen the car flipping, I seen the girl hit the ground,” he said.

Cameras captured the silver Kia involved on its side moments after the crash.

“He was trying to pass a car, and then, when he tried to go around a car, he lost control, hit the curb and flipped up on its side, shot it airborne,” said Bowens.

Bowens said he rushed to help.

“I went over to try and see if they needed assistance, like call an ambulance, something. It was pretty bad,” he said.

Cellphone video captured good Samaritans trying to help the injured woman.

“I just reacted, and when I went over there, I seen her, and it was that much worse,” said Bowens.

Bowens said the victim was with her husband, who escaped getting hit.

“When he hit the sidewalk, he bounced up, and they were walking down the sidewalk,” he said.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the Kia is a juvenile who was not forthcoming with officers. He was detained pending criminal charges and was later placed under arrest.

As for Bowens, he said this is the first time he’s seen anything like this.

“I’m still trying to process it. Worst thing I’ve seen in my life,” he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.