Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were struck while crossing the street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue, late Friday night.

Officials said the adult victim was hit by a car.

Paramedics transported the patient to the hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.