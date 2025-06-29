NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies responded to the traffic accident Sunday morning near NW 115th Street and NW 7th Avenue.

The driver reportedly left the car at the scene of the accident and ran away. When officials arrived on the scene, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

