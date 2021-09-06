HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash along Interstate 75 in Hialeah that left a man dead.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two vehicles struck and killed the pedestrian as he crossed the northbound lanes near Northwest 138th Street, early Monday morning.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with FHP troopers.

Troopers shut down three northbound lanes while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

