OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run- in Opa-locka.

The incident happened around 3:15a.m., Friday, in 14000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound on Northwest 27th Avenue when it hit and killed a man.

The driver fled the scene and there was no 911 call reporting the incident.

The vehicle is described as a dark color SUV.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

