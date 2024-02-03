NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash in a Northwest Miami-Dade street that left a woman dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 12th Court, at around 1:40 a.m., Saturday.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives said the driver involved remained at the scene after the crash.

Cameras captured the street cordoned off with crime scene tape and the pedestrian’s body covered with a yellow tarp in the middle of the street.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

