NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in the street in North Miami Beach on Monday morning.

The fatal incident occurred near the intersection of 163rd Street westbound, just before Northeast 35th Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, a yellow tarp was observed covering the victim’s body, while the driver’s car displayed noticeable front-end damage.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Following the necessary investigative procedures, all lanes in the surrounding area have since reopened.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.