COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a crash in the area of SW 27th Avenue and SW 26th Lane in Miami that claimed the life of a man.

According to Miami Police, there were reports of a male pedestrian was struck in the street around 4:30 a.m., Friday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

At the scene there a body was found on the ground covered by a tarp along with shoes and other debris nearby.

A USPS delivery truck with it’s doors open was also spotted on scene.

Police have not confirmed if the truck hit the victim.

The roads in the area was tapped off with crime scene tape as police conducted their investigation.

One mother who frequently walks in the area is now concerned for her and her children’s safety.

“So I walk every morning, so seeing this is just, I am worried. I want to cry because I don’t know what to expect anymore. Seeing this type of kids when you have kid,” said the woman.

The circumstances surrounding the crash is still unclear.

