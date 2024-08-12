(WSVN) - A fatal crash investigation is underway on the westbound lanes of State Road 836 in the area of NW 42 Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

At approximately, 12:03 a.m., on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the fatal crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

7Skyforce showed aerial footage of FHP units on scene conducting their investigation and what appears to be blood on the shoulder of the 836.

All westbound lanes were closed during the preliminary investigation causing major traffic delays stretching all the way to Interstate-95.

