MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami overnight and kept on going.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run on Northwest 12th Avenue and 28th Street, at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video captured the moment the victim is crossing on the street on the crosswalk when he is hit by the SUV.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.