SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a private school bus in Sweetwater.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 109 Avenue and 2nd Street.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene.

7SkyForce, hovered above the scene where a yellow tarp covers the victim’s body as it lay underneath the school bus.

The intersection is blocked off by crime scene tape and an investigation is underway.

Sweetwater Police did arrive on scene, but Miami Dade Traffic Homicide is now the lead agency on this investigation.

