NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a FedEx vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, the incident took place in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before noon, Thursday.

The driver of the FedEx truck stayed at the scene, as police attempt to determine how the crash happened.

Officers are diverting traffic in the area while the investigation unfolds.

Detectives have not revealed the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.