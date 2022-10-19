NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, just before 5 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by the Brightline train on NE 163 ST / NE 23 AVE. Heavy police presence, expect traffic delays and avoid the area.

The condition of the pedestrian was initially unknown, but on Wednesday night, police confirmed this was a fatality.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police investigate. As of 8 p.m. the scene remained active.

