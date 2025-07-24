AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating a tragedy on the tracks in Aventura that left one person dead.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the train tracks near 195th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Aerial cameras captured a Brightline train stopped on the tracks while police investigated.

One lane of traffic was closed, causing delays. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

