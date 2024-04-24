MIAMI (WSVN) - A tragic incident early Wednesday morning has led to significant traffic delays on northbound Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. when a car collided with a woman just before the Biscayne Boulevard exit, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A witness said that the woman was on foot at the time of the incident, but this information has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Following the collision, Miami Police Department officers temporarily shut down all lanes, causing extensive delays back toward US-1, from where I-95 begins. Currently, only two left lanes are getting past the collision on I-95.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle involved were visibly distressed, sitting on the roadside as authorities responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently at the scene to investigate how this all unfolded.

